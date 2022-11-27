FIFA WC 2022: Moroccan players offer sajdah after win over Belgium

Doha: A photo of Moroccan football players offering the Sajdah Al Shukr (prostration of gratitude) went viral after their historic victory in a World Cup 2022 match as they beat Belgium 2-0 on Sunday in their second group game in Qatar.

The Moroccan players doing Sajdah has been widely praised and circulated on social media platforms. It has been liked and re-tweeted several times.

One of the Twitter user wrote, “Sajdah is the Best way to celebrate the victory. The Best picture of this world cup so Far Morocco.”

Sajda is the Best way to celebrate the victory. The Best picture of this world cup so Far Morocco 🇲🇦 🙌#Qatar2022 | #BELMOR | #Alhamdulillah ــ pic.twitter.com/mLE6Bh1fAv — Cricket Junoon®️❤️‍🔥 (@Cricktjunoon) November 27, 2022

Moroccan players doing sajdah after scoring a goal, mash Allah ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lnICwAT8zj — Haroon (@ThisHaroon) November 27, 2022

Moroccan 🇲🇦 players pray after earning 1 of the African nation’s biggest #WorldCup wins ever over 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/OIxnkhzZFd — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) November 27, 2022

Sajda is the best way to thank Allah❤️

Congratulations to the Atlas Lions of Morocco 🇲🇦#المغرب_بلجيكا#Morocco #كأس_العالم_قطر2022 pic.twitter.com/iMvziljhYb — Sarah Orabi 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@Sarah_orabi9) November 27, 2022

1st goal by Morocco🇲🇦

Sajda is the best way to thank Allah❤️ pic.twitter.com/qpYJWa5k9I — Mujahid (@mujahid_bhattii) November 27, 2022

Another photo shared by one of the Twitter user showed, “After Morocco’s win against Belgium, Achraf Hakimi went to his mother, gave her his shirt and kissed her on her forehead.”

Morocco's player Achraf Hakimi celebrates with his mother his country's 2-0 victory over Belgium at #FIFAWorldCup in Qatar 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/HzJUiyPLde — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 27, 2022

Moroccan national team defeated its Belgian counterpart, with two goals to none, in the match that brought them together at “Al-Thumama” stadium, in the second round of Group Six of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco’s Abdelhamid Sabry scored the match’s goal in the 73rd minute of the match, while the second goal came at the 92nd minute, with Zakaria Abu Khalal’s foot.

The beginning of the match witnessed an offensive exchange by Morocco and Belgium in order to reach the net early and snatch the lead.

The 46th minute of the first half was on a date with a goal scored by Moroccan player Hakim Ziyech for his country’s national team, but the referee canceled it due to offside after referring to the “VAR” technique.

Thus, the Moroccan national team topped its group with 4 points, taking a giant step towards the World Cup final price.

The fans were attended by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and a number of members of the ruling family.

The Atlas Lions, before Sunday, tasted their last victory at the 1998 World Cup in France when they beat Scotland 3-0.

This is the second victory for the Arab teams in the World Cup in Qatar, after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday, November 22.