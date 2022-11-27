Support for Palestine pours through at Qatar World Cup 2022

Many scenes spread through social media, which showed the refusal of the masses in Qatar to speak to the "Israeli" media, in reference to their support for the Palestinian cause and rejection of normalization.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 27th November 2022 10:11 pm IST
Palestine is strongly present in the World Cup Qatar
Tunisian girl wears a Palestinian keffiyeh during the World Cup matches. Photo: Twitter

Doha: Almost every match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup has witnessed fans either raising the Palestinian flag, wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh, or chanting slogans in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

This comes a time when Israel’s occupation and militarization of Palestine has become a relevant topic of discussion in the international community, for Israel’s human rights violations. As such it was surprising to see a wave of strong support for Palestine in the World Cup.

Although Palestine and Israel did not participate in the World Cup 2022, the Palestinian cause imposed its prominent presence in the events and stadiums of the World Cup, which has been organized for the first time in an Middle East country.

Also Read
Video: Arab fans refuse to speak to Israeli news channels

Many scenes spread through social media, which showed the refusal of the masses in Qatar to speak to the “Israeli” media, as a way of showing their support for the Palestinian cause.

On Saturday, Tunisian fans waived a massive “Free Palestine” banner, in the World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button