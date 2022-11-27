Support for Palestine pours through at Qatar World Cup 2022

Doha: Almost every match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup has witnessed fans either raising the Palestinian flag, wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh, or chanting slogans in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

This comes a time when Israel’s occupation and militarization of Palestine has become a relevant topic of discussion in the international community, for Israel’s human rights violations. As such it was surprising to see a wave of strong support for Palestine in the World Cup.

Although Palestine and Israel did not participate in the World Cup 2022, the Palestinian cause imposed its prominent presence in the events and stadiums of the World Cup, which has been organized for the first time in an Middle East country.

Many scenes spread through social media, which showed the refusal of the masses in Qatar to speak to the “Israeli” media, as a way of showing their support for the Palestinian cause.

On Saturday, Tunisian fans waived a massive “Free Palestine” banner, in the World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia.

صور| آلاف المشجعين من جنسيات مختلفة ترفع أعلام #فلسطين في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة، الليلة الماضية، قبل ساعات من انطلاق بطولة #كأس_العالم_قطر_2022.



تصوير: Belal Khaled pic.twitter.com/sATyQbHkCy — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 20, 2022

يبدو أن مونديال قطر تحول لاستفتاء شعبي يرفض التطبيع الذي تمارسه الحكومات.. الصحفي من دولة الاحتلال الاسرائيلي زار شكنيك ينشر ردود فعل الجماهير عند معرفة وجودهم في المكان، "إسرائيل" منبوذة وستعود الطواقم الصحفية الاسرائيلية بقناعة أنهم مكروهون بين العرب.



pic.twitter.com/mYbEZnVPXH — مُنى حوّا • Muna Hawwa (@MunaHawwa) November 26, 2022

"Free Free Palestine" 🇵🇸🇵🇸



Tunisian World Cup fans chant for Palestine during yesterday's match between Tunisia and Denmark at Education City Stadium in Qatar.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/yjGmEEys2F — 𓁹 (@788shoooq) November 23, 2022

"ليس مُرحبًا بك هنا".. مشجع سعودي يرفض الحديث مع مراسل إسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/89YpAGbJO4 — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) November 26, 2022

انتحل صفة صحفي من #الإكوادور.. مشجع مصري يكشف هوية المراسل الإسرائيلي “راز شيشنيك” الذي يعمل لحساب وسيلة إعلام إسرائيلية.

المصدر: إنستغرام – saif.alislam.free@#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/eREgCqy7vS — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) November 25, 2022