X suspends Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree’s account

Suspension removes a key online channel for Houthi statements.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree speaking at a press conference.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree speaks at a press briefing.

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has suspended the account of Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement.

The profile now displays a notice reading: “Account suspended. X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules.” Saree’s account had around 121,500 followers before it was suspended.

It remains unclear why the account was removed. X has not provided details on the specific rule the profile allegedly violated.

Subhan Bakery
X account suspension notice.
X account suspended for violating platform rules.

Key channel for Houthi military statements

Saree regularly used the account to announce Houthi military operations and issue statements, including claims of attacks in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, as well as operations targeting Saudi Arabia and Yemeni government forces.

The Houthis seized control of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014 and later expanded their control over other parts of the country. The conflict prompted a Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

A UN-brokered ceasefire that took effect in April 2022 brought a significant reduction in large-scale fighting. Although the truce expired in October that year, the relative calm largely continued, despite intermittent clashes and rising regional tensions.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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