X to soon let users tag timestamps for videos

San Francisco: X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon gain a “timestamp tagging” feature for videos.

A screenshot posted by Andrea Conway, a designer at X, suggests that the feature will allow users to attach specific timestamps to a post’s description, allowing viewers to easily navigate to precise moments within a video.

Conway didn’t specify when the feature will roll out publicly, or if it will be limited to X Premium subscribers.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Conway’s post.

When a user said: “Nice! Do you know if there are any plans to show timestamps somewhere when video is playing (currently only shows when scrubbing I think on mobile),” she said in response: “Ya! looking at some fit & finishes changes here too.”

Responding to another comment, Conway clarified that “for now, timestamps will only link from posts/replies containing a single video attachment”.

Also Read NYT mulling legal action against OpenAI over copyright issue

On the other hand, X owner Elon Musk on Thursday said: “We’re putting a lot of effort in making X Pro the power user tool it should be.”

Also, when a user said that the platform is working on a feature that will allow users to check if they are shadowbanned or not and let them know the reason for the same, Musk replied: “High priority.”

On Wednesday, he posted, “Immersive video on X is starting to get good. Just swipe up for next video.”

Last week, Conway had introduced a feature that allows users to sort posts by “Most recent”, “Most liked”, or “Most engaged with”.

Earlier this month, the platform had announced that paid subscribers can choose to hide their checkmarks on accounts.

Although hidden on users’ profile and posts, the checkmark might still appear in some places and few features could still reveal that they have an active subscription.