Xi Jinping to attend BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on Palestinian-Israel issue: China

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on Tuesday on the Hamas-Israel conflict, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced here on Monday.

Earlier, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the current chair of the BRICS group, convened a virtual summit of the BRICS group of nations on the Middle East situation in Gaza for Tuesday, the South African Foreign Ministry announced.

Also Read Yemen’s Houthis claim seizure of Israeli cargo ship in Red Sea

At the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi will attend the BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on the Palestinian-Israel issue and deliver important remarks in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Monday.

President Ramaphosa will deliver opening remarks at the meeting, where members and invited states will also deliver country statements on the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the South African Foreign Ministry announced.

BRICS countries include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, will participate in the virtual meeting, at the end of which leaders are expected to adopt a Joint Statement on the situation in the Middle East with particular reference to Gaza, the South African Foreign Ministry statement said.

Also, on Monday Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi hosted a delegation of Foreign Ministers of Arab and Islamic countries to discuss the crisis arising from the Hamas-Israel conflict in Gaza.

China stands ready to work with Arab and Islamic countries and continue making relentless efforts to work for an early ceasefire in Gaza, ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, realise peaceful co-existence between Palestine and Israel, and contribute to the peace and stability in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Ministry, spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here on Monday.