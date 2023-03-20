X-rated clip played at Patna railway station for 3 mins

The contract for telecasting videos and films on the railway stations of the Danapur division is given to a private company.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 21st March 2023 8:27 pm IST
Porn clip played at Patna railway station for 3 mins
Patna Railway Station. (Photo: Twitter)

Patna: Hundreds of passengers waiting to board trains at the Patna railway station faced an awkward situation when a x-rated clip played at all the TV screens installed across the 10 platforms for three minutes.

The incident took place on Sunday night.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials immediately contacted them and stopped the telecast.

Confirming the incident, Prabhat Kumar, official spokesperson of the DRM office in Danapur, said: “We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and started the process of cancellation of contract. We have registered an FIR against the company officials… It is an intolerable incident. We will blacklist this company.”

Sources said that a similar incident had also occurred on Sunday morning in the same railway station.

