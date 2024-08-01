‘Ya Allah, if I am wrong..’ Sania Mirza shares new cryptic note

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is very active on Instagram, regularly updating her fans and followers on her daily life and routine. While she frequently shares stunning photos of herself, it’s her Instagram stories featuring motivational and sometimes cryptic notes that often garner significant attention.

Earlier this year, Sania parted ways with her former husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Since their separation, she has posted several cryptic messages on Instagram related to Islam and inner peace.

In a recent Instagram story, Sania shared another thought-provoking note, saying, “Ya Allah, If I am wrong, right me. If I am lost, guide me. If I start to give up, lead me and keep me going.”

Currently, Sania is single and enjoying her time with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in Dubai. Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik has moved on and married Lollywood actress Sana Javed.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza with son Izhaan Mirza Malik (Instagram)

Sania and Shoaib’s love story was filled with controversies. Despite the challenges, they married in 2010 in Hyderabad and welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.