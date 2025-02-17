Yadadri Bhuvanagiri collector takes up maternity care initiative

Hyderabad: Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Bhongir) district collector M Hanumantha Rao took up an awareness campaign for maternity care by visiting the residence of a pregnant woman on Monday, February 17.

The district collector visited Aparna and her husband, Kummarikuntla Bapu of Anantharam village in Gundala Mandal. He was joined by health department officials and doctors.

In a light-hearted interaction with the family, the district collector inquired about the family’s financial situation and advised her to remain stress-free while handing over a nutrition kit.

Amma Ku Bharosa initiative in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

The district administration, under the guidance of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri collector M Hanumantha Rao, has launched a special initiative named “Amma Ku Bharosa” (meaning assurance for mothers) aiming to provide an awareness campaign for 300 pregnant women expecting delivery in March.

Officials stated that as part of the initiative, 300 senior officials and doctors have conducted home visits for women.

According to their observation, 90 percent of these women fall under the high-risk pregnancy category owing to low iron levels, low weight, high blood pressure, diabetes, and other risk factors.

To mitigate the issue, the district officials have formed teams encompassing ASHA workers, Anganwadi teachers and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM), to monitor pregnant women and to provide necessary guidance through pregnancy including mental health and safe deliveries.

The initiative also aims to increase haemoglobin levels among women to reduce high-risk pregnancies.

Amma Ku Bharosa promotes deliveries in government hospitals to ensure free, high-quality medical care and safeguard maternal and child health.

The initiative led by Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district collector also aims to encourage normal deliveries for the long-term well-being of mothers and babies.

Spreading awareness about the importance of breastfeeding within the first hour after birth to ensure the baby’s health.

Healthy diet for a healthy pregnancy

The Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district health officials advised families of pregnant women to support them by providing nutritious diets, to ensure maternal health.

The officials also recommended the following iron-rich foods including green leafy vegetables, leafy vegetable dal (twice a week), a glass of milk a day, fresh or dried coconut pieces, peanuts with jaggery, dates, and dry fruits, among others.

If the iron levels are severely low, it is advised to take doctor-prescribed iron tablets or injections under supervision, to help boost immunity and support both physical and mental development.