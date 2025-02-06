Watch: Collector knocks door at 5 am, wakes Class 10 boy for board exams prep

Hyderabad: Yadadri Bhuvanagiri collector Hanumantha Rao has taken up a unique initiative to motivate Class 10 students for the upcoming board exams. The collector went around knocking on people’s doors at 5:00 am on Thursday, February 6, in Kankanalagudem village, Sansthan Narayanapuram Mandal to wake up students for exam preparations.

He visited a student, Bharath, at his house and inquired about his preparation. He also promised a monthly aid of Rs 5000 from his pocket. The collector handed over a sum of money for February and promised that the amount would be delivered every month till Bharath’s Class 10 board exams. A chair and a writing desk were also gifted to the boy.

Bharath and his mother Vijayalakhmi expressed gratitude for the district collector’s visit with the boy sharing how the official’s support boosted his confidence even more for the upcoming Class 10 board exam. “I aspire to become a police officer and will work hard to achieve my dream. I never imagined the collector himself would come to my home. His visit has boosted my confidence, and I am now determined to study diligently and reach my goal.”

Hanumantha Rao encouraged the student by reminding him of the importance that this milestone holds in his life. “If you study hard and pass the Class 10 board exams with good results, it will be the first step toward success in life. Work hard and bring pride to your parents, teachers, and the district,” he told the student.