Yadadri Conservation Committee members detained for protesting near temple

Hyderabad: Members of the Yadadri Conservation Committee were detained in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Wednesday, May 20, while calling for the abolition of shops on the hill of Yadagirigutta Kashmir Narasimha Swamy Temple.

The committee members protested against the sale of coconuts on the hill and sought allotment of shops through tenders.

The committee alleged that the existing shops are being operated under a trading association for a long time and the licenses for these shops have been renewed without inviting tenders.

Members of the Yadadri Conservation Committee were detained in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Wednesday, May 20, while calling for the abolition of shops on the hill of Yadagirigutta Kashmir Narasimha Swamy Temple.



The committee members protested against the sale of coconuts on… pic.twitter.com/tFaJAwWNCp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 20, 2026

In a video shared on social media, the association members said, “The Yadagirigutta Kashmir Narasimha Swamy Temple receives Rs 40 crore annually in donations. There is no accountability of this amount. Some people have been running their shops as per the association for the past 60 years.”

They said that even liquor shops have to renew licenses after five years, “When we approach the government regarding this issue, no department provides a solution, why should shops be owned by the existing families when will we get a chance?,” the committee asked.