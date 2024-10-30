Yash’s film ‘Toxic’ faces legal trouble over alleged tree cutting

Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Yash’s upcoming film Toxic is facing legal trouble after reports of illegal tree cutting for the film’s set. Karnataka’s Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has called for action, investigating the alleged tree felling on protected forestland in Bengaluru. The minister visited the filming location and expressed concern about forest misuse.

Forest Land Controversy and Film Set Construction

The land where Toxic was filmed is part of a 599-acre forest area in Bengaluru’s Peenya Plantation. This area was originally marked as forestland in the early 1900s. However, in the 1960s, it was transferred to Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) without de-notification, meaning it still legally counts as forestland. HMT allegedly sold parts of this land and has rented it out for various non-forest uses, including filming.

According to Minister Khandre, cutting trees on forestland without permission is illegal. He pointed to satellite images showing visible tree loss and asked officials to investigate if any approvals were given.

Minister Calls for Action Against Tree Felling

Minister Khandre has ordered strict action against any officials who allowed tree cutting for Toxic. He noted that HMT has been renting out forestland for commercial purposes, which includes building sets like the one for Toxic. Officials have been instructed to check satellite images over time to see the extent of the tree cutting and hold those responsible accountable.

“If anyone permitted this, strict disciplinary action must be taken, including legal charges for forest law violations,” Khandre stated.

Toxic Movie Release

Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas and starring Yash, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara, is set to release on April 10, 2025. The film is highly anticipated, but the controversy has cast a shadow over its production. As Karnataka’s government moves to protect forest areas, this case highlights the importance of following environmental laws to preserve natural spaces.