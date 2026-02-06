Hyderabad: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is one of the most anticipated films of the year. After the massive success of KGF Chapter 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for Yash’s next movie. The excitement around Toxic is huge, but there is a major clash ahead with Bollywood’s most awaited film, Dhurandhar 2, which might affect both films’ box office performance.

The Telugu Distribution Rights

The biggest and latest news around Toxic is its distribution deal in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Top producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) has bought the film’s theatrical rights for a record Rs. 120 crore, making it the biggest deal ever for a non-Telugu film in these states. This move shows the strong confidence in the film’s potential, especially with Yash’s growing popularity.

Toxic Film’s Plot and Team

Toxic is an action-packed movie directed by Geetu Mohandas and written by Yash and Mohandas. It has been shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more. The movie features Yash in the lead, with a strong supporting cast and action scenes choreographed by Hollywood’s JJ Perry, famous for John Wick.

Scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, Toxic will hit theaters during major festivals like Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. With the massive distribution deal and Yash’s star power, Toxic is set to be a major event in Indian cinema.