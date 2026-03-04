Yash’s Toxic release postponed amid rising Middle East tensions

Bangalore: The makers of director Geethu Mohandas’s highly anticipated action-drama, ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’, featuring Yash in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the film’s release was being postponed to June 4 this year in the wake of the current conflict going on in the Middle East.

It may be recalled that the film was originally slated for a worldwide premiere on March 19 this year.

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations announced the strategic rescheduling of the global theatrical release of the film based on the advise of one of their major distribution partner Phars Films.

The makers’ decision to reschedule the release was made in response to escalating tensions and the resulting disruptions to cinema operations across the Gulf region, a key market for the film’s multi-language global rollout.

#ToxicTheMovie POSTPONED 😕



NEW RELEASES DATE – JUNE 4TH – 2026

UNEXPECTED BUT GOOD DECISION 👍#Yash pic.twitter.com/omfVhKja8m — ಸಿನಿ_ಚಿಂತಕ (@CineChintaka) March 4, 2026

The producers have been closely monitoring the rapidly evolving regional developments with the utmost caution. This announcement comes at a time when the makers were gearing up for a grand trailer launch on March 8 in Bangalore in the presence of mediapersons from across the country.

The makers had already mapped out the film’s final promotional schedule ahead of its earlier release date of March 19 this year.

Even though the film’s first single, ‘Tabaahi,’ was ready for its scheduled debut on March 2, the makers chose to hold the music video and momentarily pause the promotional rollout which was locked and to be activated within a day or two.

In an official statement, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations said,”Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English. It is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world.”

The makers further said, “After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release.”

Thanking audiences for their support, the makers said, “We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support. ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’ will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026. See you at the movies.”

For the unaware, ‘Toxic’, apart from s Yash, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

Written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam — reinforcing its global ambition.