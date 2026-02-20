Yash’s Toxic teaser released: Fans say ‘Dhurandhar 2 is in danger’

Hyderabad: Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has created a storm online after the release of its teaser. The intense visuals and action-packed sequences have generated massive buzz, especially with Yash in the lead role. The film is set for a major box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, 2026, creating a highly anticipated competition.

Internet’s reactions to Toxic teaser

The teaser has sparked excitement among Yash’s fans, with many praising the scale and action of the film. Comments like “Dhurandhar is in danger” and “Rs 2000 crore loading” flooded the internet. However, not everyone is impressed. Some fans of Dhurandhar 2 argue that the teaser for Toxic lacks substance, with one comment stating, “This is not even one and a half of Dhurandhar 2’s teaser.”

About the Toxic Teaser

The Toxic teaser opens with dark visuals and quick shots of Raya, played by Yash, who refuses to back down, even when warned about a more dangerous enemy. The teaser features brutal action, with graphic scenes of fights, beheadings, and shattered bones, making it clear that mercy is not an option. The film’s antagonist, portrayed by Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, enters the frame with a direct challenge, saying, “I’m home, Daddy!” Fans are already speculating about a possible double role for Yash, with some hinting that he could be playing both a father and a son.

The Clash with Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, also has an intense teaser that has been met with positive reactions. However, some fans feel that Toxic is relying too much on style and swag, while Dhurandhar 2 offers a more grounded narrative. The competition is particularly fierce in the Hindi markets, where Dhurandhar 2 is expected to dominate.

Both films will be releasing on the same day, making March 19, 2026, a significant date in Indian cinema. While Toxic is expected to perform well in Kannada markets, Dhurandhar 2 seems to have a stronger fan base in the Hindi belt. The box office battle is still to be decided, but the teaser war is already in full swing.