Yati Narsinghanand makes distasteful remarks against Muslim women

A couple of days after the notorious Bulli bai auction caused a lot of Muslim women deep anguish and pain, head priest and hate-spewing Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanad has once again sparked controversy by making highly objectionable and distasteful remarks against Muslim women.

In a video doing the rounds on Twitter, Yati is seen saying that aside from the Hindi film industry, Muslims have occupied all sectors including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Hindu(tva) group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Discussing Muslim women, he says that they were the major strength of the community as they are being used as sexual objects to spread the power of Islam.

“Muslim community encourages their women to sleep with other men in the service of Islam,” says Yati.

Just a day after the #BulliDeals, this is how vulgarly, Narisinghanand describes Muslim women. He says that the Muslim community is using their women to sleep around with anyone for the service of IsIam.

Why is he not in jail?

CC: @priyankac19 @SmritiIraniOffc @sharmarekha pic.twitter.com/6gIuKmdBl2 — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) January 3, 2022

“This is why I advise the young priests in the Hindu fold. If an ordinary Hindu marries once, a religious Hindu priest should marry at least twice. They should then give birth to as many children as possible so that the Vishudha DNA (Most pure DNA) can spread far and wide,” he adds.

He goes on to say that Muslim women are made to sleep with journalists, politicians, and higher-up officials to turn them against the majority.

“Islam is dirty disease, a gang. Until you understand the religion, it is hard to understand why I am saying all this. The day people understand Islam, they will agree with me,” he further says.

Yati Narsinghanand also went so far as to say that the men in Bharatiya Janata Party are kamine (perverted rascals) who only want to see every woman on their bed.

This is not the first time Yati Narsinghanand has made derogatory comments against Islam, women from the Muslim community, and otherwise. He had in the past shown female politicians from the BJP in an offensive light.

The continual hate speeches made by him especially at the recent Haridwar hate conclave, caused an uproar as he advocated for the genocide of Muslims in India.

During his speech in Haridwar, Narsinghanand targeted Muslims and urged Hindus to take up weapons against them. “Swords look good on stage only. This battle will be won by those with better weapons,” the spiteful Yati had said.