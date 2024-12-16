Year 2025 appears good for India, growth to continue; RSS to do better, CPI may weaken further

What does the crystal ball reveal about the upcoming year 2025? The predictions are a mixed bag. Nostradamus, the famous French astrologer and seer, has made significant predictions regarding global affairs and India’s future for 2025.

The 16th-century seer has predicted significant events that have shaped our world, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the moon landing, lending credibility and a sense of awe to his predictions. People today are trying to interpret the seer’s prophecy, impressed by his historical accuracy.

Nostradamus has predicted that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war may end in 2025. He warned that both nations could face climate change and floods.

Russia-Ukraine war may end

Kyiv: Russian troops fired on the TV tower, near the Memorial complex in Kyiv. (PTI Photo)

According to the New York Post, Turkey and France could significantly facilitate the peace process between Ukraine and Russia. Nostradamus also foretold an ‘ancient plague’ in England in 2025, indicating a resurgence of a historical disease and the resolution of Brazil’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and various natural disasters.

Additionally, Nostradamus has predicted that earth may hit an asteroid. He said, “From the cosmos, a fireball will rise, a harbinger of fate,” could engage us in potential future events with profound and concerning implications.

As for India’s future, the year begins with the 2025 Republic Day parade. The theme is Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas. It is yet to be finalised who will be the chief guest.

On the religious side, the next Maha Kumbh Mela will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13, 2025, to February 26, 2025. The Mela is a grand and spiritual gathering every 12 years at a rotating location. Millions of pilgrims rush to the venue to take the holy bath.

In 2025, India will likely see fast economic growth, social challenges, and new technology. The government is making significant improvements in technology education and renewable energy. These efforts and chances for economic development give a positive outlook for India’s future prosperity.

Indian political power on rise

India is becoming more critical globally by working closely with other major economies in trade, defence, and climate efforts. This shows India’s growing political power.

At the domestic level, a critical issue facing the Opposition coalition, I.N.D.I.A., is its cohesion. Already, some tensions have emerged. The Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have distanced themselves from the alliance. The AAP plans to contest the Delhi Assembly elections independently. The cracks within were visible in the latest Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand Assembly polls. While the Congress has done poorly in Haryana and Maharashtra, it is in coalition in Jharkhand with the JMM. The partners in the coalition are unhappy about the Congress’s dismal performance. They are watching how Congress performs in the upcoming Delhi and Bihar polls scheduled for 2025.

The upcoming Assembly polls will indicate the future of political realignment.

Elections in Delhi and Bihar

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi will hold Assembly elections in February, with the BJP looking to unseat Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP has faced many challenges, including corruption allegations against several leaders in the recent past. As a tactic, the AAP has appointed Atishi as a temporary chief minister for the polls. The AAP and Congress were partners in the Lok Sabha elections. While AAP performed reasonably well, the Congress got no seats.

Bihar will also have elections this year. It is politically a critical state. The ruling NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, may face intense competition from the Mahagathbandhan, headed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. The BJP and the JD (U) are working to retain the state.

Two political organisations—the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) and the CPI—will celebrate their birth centenary. The RSS will complete 100 years in September, while the CPI will begin its centenary celebrations in December this year. With its ups and downs, the RSS has strongly influenced Indian politics and society now making it hard for the future governments to weaken their power. At the same time, communist parties have less impact now, as right-wing parties are becoming more popular.

Trump, Putin may visit India

Donald trump and Putin- X

On international affairs, India will hold the Quad Summit, originally scheduled to be held in New Delhi this September. It was relocated to New York due to a scheduling conflict among the attending leaders. Now, India will host the QUAD summit in 2025. The U.S. President Trump is likely to visit New Delhi for the summit, further revealing India’s position in international affairs. Another important visit is that of Russian President Putin, in the first half of next year. The Kremlin has said it will set a date early next year. It will be Putin’s first visit since the Ukraine conflict began.

Overall 2025 will be a mixed year for India. The economy is progressing well, and foreign relations are stable, but the political situation remains unclear. By next year, Congress could recover, or the BJP and the regional satraps would have a further hold on the electorate.