Year of uncertainty looms ahead for Indian cricket

It does not need a Nostradamus to see that the Indian cricket team’s prospects in 2025 look uncertain. The team is undergoing a phase of transition. The old stalwarts are very likely to bow out and the new stars must step into their shoes.

It’s not just Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who will make their exit. Mohammed Shami too may decide to call it a day because of his age and injuries. If Shami leaves, someone else must raise his bowling level to provide Jasprit Bumrah with a worthy partner.

The ideal thing would be for the BCCI to build up a pool of fast bowling talent and tap that pool as per the requirements. A well planned rotation system, making the bowlers share the workload, will also reduce injuries and burn out among the pacers. If they remain injury-free and recover from the injuries that they may have suffered, India’s fast bowlers will have a big impact in international cricket in 2025.

The fortunate aspect is that Bumrah is still at his peak. There are enough indications that he is being groomed for permanent captaincy in the future. He is considered to be one of the greatest fast bowlers India has produced.

But he has to keep himself injury free. Injuries are the bane of all fast bowlers and Bumrah is no exception. He is India’s one-man army and if he cannot play for long periods, India’s prospects will be badly affected.

Siraj’s prospects in 2025

The other experienced bowler in the side is Mohammed Siraj. In his case the secret of success lies in his consistency. Siraj’s bowling is at its best when he takes early wickets. That seems to light the fire of confidence in him and brings out his best line and length.

Siraj’s partnership with Bumrah has provided India with an edge on many occasions. He was the Player of the Match in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup. But in 2025 Siraj will find the pressure piling up on him from the other fast men that India has.

Arshdeep Singh has the capacity to improve further. He was an integral member of the team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup. Arshdeep’s height and ability to extract bounce are his most valuable assets. This could be the year that the tall Sardar emerges as India’s most effective bowler.

Other bowlers

Mayank Yadav with his frightening pace is another bowler to watch out for in 2025. If he can keep injuries away, he can be a formidable man to have in the team. Shivam Mavi of Uttar Pradesh is yet another name that may hit the headlines this year. He has impressive variations and gave a good display against Sri Lanka. Navdeep Saini is trying his best to return to top fitness and he may succeed as a bowler.

Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna are already in the limelight. All three have shown that they have the required skills and 2025 could be the year when they make their presence felt in a big way.