Yearenders 2023: Manipur Violence

**EDS, YEARENDERS 2023: GENERAL NEWS (MANIPUR VIOLENCE)** Imphal: Women form a human chain to protest against the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur, in Imphal, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_27_2023_000084B) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2023: GENERAL NEWS (MANIPUR VIOLENCE)** Tuinomkhopi: People set ablaze the house of Manipur sexual assault case accused, in Tuinomkhopi, Manipur, Friday, July 21, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_27_2023_000088B) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2023: GENERAL NEWS (MANIPUR VIOLENCE)** Churachandpur: Members of Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) take part in a protest rally as a mark of protest against the harrowing incident that occurred on May 4, in Churachandpur district, Manipur, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_27_2023_000090B) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2023: GENERAL NEWS (MANIPUR VIOLENCE)** Imphal West: Children displaced due to ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur at an exclusive relief camp for children whose parents are guarding their villages, at Lamsang in Imphal West district, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/Rishikesh Kumar)(PTI12_27_2023_000092B) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2023: GENERAL NEWS (MANIPUR VIOLENCE)** Imphal: Meitei people participate in a rally organised by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, in Imphal, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_27_2023_000093B) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2023: GENERAL NEWS (MANIPUR VIOLENCE)** Imphal: Firefighters try to douse a fire that was set in the houses of Kuki-Zo community by miscreants in the violence-hit Manipur, in imphal, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. The fire also engulfed more than a dozen houses of migrants from Bihar, Haryana, and Naga people. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_27_2023_000095B) *** Local Caption *** **EDS, YEARENDERS 2023: GENERAL NEWS (MANIPUR VIOLENCE)** Chennai: Kuki community people from Manipur during a protest organised by Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) over the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, in Chennai, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI12_27_2023_000097B) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2023: GENERAL NEWS (MANIPUR VIOLENCE)** Imphal: Naga community people participate in a rally organised by the United Naga Council (UNC) seeking a solution for the Indo-Naga political issue based on the Framework Agreement, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_27_2023_000100B) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2023: GENERAL NEWS (MANIPUR VIOLENCE)** New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition MPs during a protest over his suspension from Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House complex amid the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 27, 2023. MPs belonging to the Opposition's INDIA bloc are dressed in black as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI12_27_2023_000101B) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2023: GENERAL NEWS (MANIPUR VIOLENCE)** Imphal: Students protest against the "killing" of two missing students by unknown miscreants and demand peace in Manipur, Imphal, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_27_2023_000103B) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2023: GENERAL NEWS (MANIPUR VIOLENCE)** Imphal: Security personnel fire tear gas shells as students protest against the "killing" of two missing students by unknown miscreants and demand peace in Manipur, Imphal, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_27_2023_000104B) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2023: GENERAL NEWS (MANIPUR VIOLENCE)** Imphal: Women take part in a candlelight vigil against the "killing" of two missing students by unknown miscreants and demand peace in Manipur, Imphal, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_27_2023_000105B) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2023: GENERAL NEWS (MANIPUR VIOLENCE)** Imphal East: RAF and CRPF personnel guard after a mob tried to attack the ancestral house of Chief Minister N Biren Singh at Heingang in Imphal East district, Tuesday night, Sept. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_27_2023_000106B)