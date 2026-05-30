Hyderabad: An old clip of Bollywood actor Salman Khan has resurfaced on social media, and the actor’s remarks about food, faith and family have once again caught everyone’s attention.

In the viral video, Salman is seen answering a question about his food habits. Keeping it direct, the superstar says, “I eat everything. I just don’t eat beef and pork.”

The clip then moves to another old moment where Salman explains why he does not eat beef, linking it to the respect he has for his mother’s faith. He says, “Gaay hamari bhi maata hai. Main maanta hu meri maa hai woh kyunki meri khudki maa Hindu hai. Mere pita Muslim hai. Meri dusri maa Helen Christian hai. Meri maa mere ghar mein rehti hai. I believe in every religion. You have to respect all religions. Main har side se hu. Hum poora Hindustaan hai.”

The remarks have now gone viral again, with many social media pages sharing Salman’s statement as an example of his blended family background and his stand on respecting different religions.

However, the resurfaced viral video appears to be a fan-made compilation of two old clips, one about his eating habits and another about his views on religion and family. That context is important because the quote is being widely circulated as one continuous statement.

Salman, who comes from one of Bollywood’s most discussed families, has often spoken about growing up around different faiths. His father Salim Khan is Muslim, his mother Salma Khan was born into a Hindu family, and his stepmother Helen comes from a Christian background.

The old comment has once again sparked discussion online, with fans praising Salman for speaking about religious respect in his usual straightforward style.