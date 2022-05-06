Yemen: Houthi militia killed 40 journalists in 8 years, says human rights organization

A human rights organization revealed that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia is responsible for the killing of 40 journalists and media workers in Yemen, during the eight years of war.

This came in a statement by Rights Radar for Human Rights in its statement on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, which falls on May 3 of each year. The freedom of the press for about 1,500 violations by the parties to the conflict in the country was also monitored at the event.

The violations varied between killing, injury, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, and torture, in addition to the partial or total destruction of media institutions and the seizure of public and private property.

#رايتس_رادار: إجمالي عدد الانتهاكات التي وثّقها راصدونا الميدانيون والتي طالت الحريات الصحافية والاعلامية في اليمن منذ بداية الحرب في سبتمبر/أيلول 2014 حتى مارس/شباط 2022 بلغت 1465 حالة انتهاكاً



لقراءة البيان كاملاًhttps://t.co/vex0UHoyPV#اليوم_العالمي_لحرية_الصحافة pic.twitter.com/yn627tQmc3 — RIGHTS RADAR (@RightsRadar) May 3, 2022

According to the statement, the Houthi group topped the list of perpetrators of violations against press and media institutions by committing 211 incidents, affecting 20 press and media institutions, 27 satellite channels, 26 newspapers, 93 electronic news websites, and 35 radio stations.

Armed formations outside the authority of the state came in second place, and the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia came in third place.

The human rights organization called on the international community to pressure the Houthi group to release the detained journalists.

Since 2015, Yemen has been witnessing an ongoing war between government forces backed by the Arab coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi militia, which has controlled governorates, including the capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.