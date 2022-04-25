Yemen: Houthis offer to release 200 prisoners before Eid al-Fitr

Sanaa: Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement made a new offer to the United Nations to release 200 prisoners from each of the warring parties in Yemen before Eid al-Fitr.

The head of the group’s National Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdel Qader Al-Murtada on his account on Twitter said, “Due to the delay in the procedures for implementing the prisoner exchange agreement, we have made a new offer to the forces of aggression (the coalition) through the United Nations to release 200 prisoners from each party before the blessed Eid al-Fitr.”

“The offer would be a positive introduction to the full implementation of the agreement and we are waiting for their response, which we hope will be positive,” he added.

نظراً للتأخر الحاصل في إجراءات تنفيذ اتفاق تبادل الأسرى فقدتقدمنا بعرض جديد لقوى العدوان عبر الأمم المتحدة يقضي بالإفراج عن 200 اسير من كل طرف قبل عيد الفطر المبارك.

وليكون مقدمة ايجابية للتنفيذ الكامل للاتفاق’ ونحن بانتظار ردهم الذي نأمل ان يكون ايجابياً. — عبدالقادر المرتضى (@abdulqadermortd) April 24, 2022

On March 27, the Houthi group announced an agreement on a prisoner exchange deal under the auspices of the United Nations, which includes the release of 1,400 members of the group in exchange for 823 prisoners from the legitimate government.

On the same day, the Yemeni government said, “It was agreed with the Houthis to release 2,223 prisoners and abductees from both sides.”

However, the deal has not been completed.