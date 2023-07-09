Yemen’s Houthi authorities ban Swedish imports over Quran desecration row

Yemen’s Houthi movement has banned Swedish imports in protest against the burning of a copy of the holy Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm.

Mohammad Sharaf Al-Mutahhar, the trade minister for the Houthis, said the ban took effect on Saturday after originally being announced on July 4.

“Yemen is the first Islamic country to ban imports of Swedish goods after its violations and desecration of Muslims’ holiest,” Al Masirah quoted the Houthi trade minister as saying.

Also Read Sweden: Protester desecrates Quran outside Stockholm mosque

The minister criticized Sweden’s import ban as symbolic and urged Muslim countries to follow suit.

He also called on Islamic countries to follow suit.

On June 28, 37-year-old Salwan Momika of Iraqi origin tore up and burned a copy of the Quran in the presence of police in front of the Stockholm Mosque, following the Eid Al Adha prayer.

This action sparked condemnation and protests from across the Arab, with several countries summoned Sweden’s ambassadors.