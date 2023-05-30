Yemen’s Houthis accuse Saudi border guards of killing 2 Yemenis

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi militia has accused Saudi border forces of fatally shooting two citizens and injuring two African migrants in the rebel-held province of Saada.

The incident occurred on Monday when Saudi artillery shelled areas of the province, the Houthi-controlled al-Masirah TV reported, adding the militia condemned the Saudi forces for their “ongoing attacks” on the border regions.

Located in northwestern Yemen, Saada shares borders with Saudi Arabia to the north and northwest, reports Xinhua news agency.

It is the most populous province in Yemen and serves as a stronghold of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The northern border areas of the war-torn nation have become notorious for smuggling activities and illegal migration of Yemenis and Africans who are in search of better opportunities.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014, with the Houthis fighting against the internationally recognised government.

In 2015, the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict to support the Yemeni government.

