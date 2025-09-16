Yemen’s Houthis say Israel launches air attack on port city of Hodeida

Israeli military spokesperson Col Avichay Adraee urged residents of Hodeida to evacuate ahead of the attack which he said will occur in the coming hours.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th September 2025 8:33 pm IST
Armed Houthi fighters stand in a row in Sanaa, Yemen, carrying rifles and traditional Yemeni daggers.
Representative image of Armed Houthi fighters. Photo: AP

Aden: Yemen on Tuesday activated its air defences after Israel launched strikes on the country, a spokesperson for the Houthi military group said on social media.

“Our air defences are currently confronting the Israeli aircrafts that are launching an aggression against our country,” spokesperson Yayha Saree posted on X.

Israel’s military issued a warning for the port city of Hodeida as part of its conflict with the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

