Yemen’s Houthis say Israel launches air attack on port city of Hodeida

Aden: Yemen on Tuesday activated its air defences after Israel launched strikes on the country, a spokesperson for the Houthi military group said on social media.

“Our air defences are currently confronting the Israeli aircrafts that are launching an aggression against our country,” spokesperson Yayha Saree posted on X.

Also Read United Nations Human Rights experts declare Israel military action in Gaza as genocide

Israel’s military issued a warning for the port city of Hodeida as part of its conflict with the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Israeli military spokesperson Col Avichay Adraee urged residents of Hodeida to evacuate ahead of the attack which he said will occur in the coming hours.