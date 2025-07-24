Tucked away in the Shevaroy Hills of Tamil Nadu, Yercaud is a misty, peaceful hill station that remains delightfully underexplored. Known as the “Jewel of the South,” this charming town sits at 4,970 feet above sea level and offers a serene blend of scenic beauty, colonial charm, coffee estates, and nature walks all without the tourist crowds of Ooty or Kodaikanal.

For those in Hyderabad craving cool weather, lush greenery, and a slower pace of life, Yercaud makes for a perfect weekend escape.

How to Reach Yercaud from Hyderabad

Yercaud is around 750–800 km from Hyderabad and can be reached in several ways:

By Train: Take a train to Salem Junction (approx. 14 hours), followed by a 30-km uphill cab or bus ride to Yercaud.

By Air: Fly to Salem (limited flights) or Tiruchirapalli (3-hour drive to Yercaud).

By Road: A self-drive or hired cab via NH44 takes about 12–13 hours, offering scenic views along the way.

By Bus: Overnight sleeper buses run to Salem; from there, local transport is available to Yercaud.

Best Time to Visit

Yercaud enjoys a pleasant climate year-round. The best time to visit is from October to June. Summer (April–June) offers cool relief from the plains, while the monsoon (July–September) transforms the landscape with misty forests and gushing waterfalls.

Top Places to Explore

1. Yercaud Lake (Emerald Lake):

The heart of the town, this lake is surrounded by gardens, a boathouse, and hill views. Try paddle boats, rowboats, or motorboats. Visit the nearby Deer Park and Leisure Park to spot deer, swans, peacocks, and hamsters.

Entry: Rs.20

Boating: Rs.50–Rs.100 (30 mins)



2. Kiliyur Falls:

A 300-foot waterfall that roars to life after the monsoon. Reach it via a trek with 200–250 steps through dense trees. Ideal for birdwatching and peaceful photography.

Entry: Rs.10

Not recommended for elderly or very young children



3. Lady’s Seat, Gent’s Seat & Children’s Seat:

Clustered viewpoints offering sweeping views of Salem city especially beautiful at sunrise or sunset.

Entry: Free , Telescope: Rs.10

4. Pagoda Point:

A quieter viewpoint named after four pyramid-shaped stones. Offers breezy views and a small hilltop temple.

5. Shevaroy Temple:

Located at the highest point in Yercaud, this ancient cave temple is dedicated to Lord Servarayan. Often shrouded in clouds, the spot feels magical.

6. Botanical Garden & Orchidarium:

Maintained by the Botanical Survey of India, this garden features exotic orchids and rare plants. A calm spot for nature lovers.

Entry: Rs.30

7. Sky Park Yercaud:

Near Pagoda Point, this amusement and adventure park includes ziplining, rope courses, a glass skywalk, and a bird aviary.

Day Entry: Rs.1,000 (9:30 AM–5:30 PM)

Night Entry: Rs.500 (6:30 PM–10 PM); extra charges for some activities

8. Peeku Park:

A 2-acre pet and bird park near Pagoda Point. Meet friendly parrots, rabbits, huskies, and more.

Entry: Rs.300 (Adults)

Rs.200 (Children)

Rs.100 extra for cycling/fish pond)



Open: Daily 10 AM–5:30 PM; Weekends from 8:30 AM

Where to Stay

Yercaud offers budget homestays, cottages, and mid-range resorts with scenic views and warm hospitality. The town is clean, safe, and ideal for couples, solo travellers, and families.

Yercaud isn’t just a destination it’s a breath of eucalyptus-scented air. For Hyderabadis looking to escape the chaos, this hidden hill town offers calm mornings, soulful sunsets, and the gentle embrace of nature.