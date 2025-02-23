Yo Yo Honey Singh unveils his new track ‘Maniac’ featuring Esha Gupta

Mumbai: Yo Yo Honey Singh has teamed up with T-Series and Bhushan Kumar for another powerful track “Maniac”. The upbeat number has been picturized on Esha Gupta.

Written by Leo Grewal, the song was composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh himself. The making of this track was so demanding that Yo Yo Honey Singh decided to add it as a bonus song in his album “Glory”.

The video, featuring the stunning Esha Gupta, is a fever dream of speed and luxury with roaring cars, galloping horses, and a hypnotic Dubai skyline. Every frame is a spectacle, amplifying the song’s unhinged vibe.

Dropping the track on his official Instagram handle, Yo Yo Honey Singh penned the caption, “No rules, just pure madness! #Maniac…Song out now!”

“Maniac” also has a Bhojpuri verse, which has been performed by Ragini Vishwakarma.

In addition to this, Yo Yo Honey Singh has also joined forces with the maestro of melody, Shael Oswal.

Sharing his excitement about the iconic collaboration, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, “Bringing my rap game to Shael’s signature romance is a vibe like never before! This track is gonna be a whole mood—get ready for 2025.”

Additionally, Shael Oswal stated, “Music is all about evolution, and this collaboration with Yo Yo is something fresh, unexpected, and absolutely electrifying. Can’t wait for the world to hear what we’ve created.”

Moreover, Yo Yo Honey Singh came up with a docu-film on his life. Made under the direction of Mozez Singh, the docu-film has been produced by Sikhya Entertainment.

Available on Netflix, the documentary provides a rare insight into the life of Yo Yo Honey Singh. It sheds light on the real man behind the name, and journals his massive rise in the music industry, along with the challenges and controversies that followed.