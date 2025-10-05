Yogendra Yadav to address Balagopal memorial event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prominent political activist Yogendra Yadav, who is also the national convener of Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan, will address the “Challenges to the Architecture of Electoral Democracy” at the 16th memorial meeting remembering activist K Balagopal in Hyderabad.

The event, organised by the Human Rights Forum, will take place on October 12, 2025, at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Bagh Lingampally.

Whose Bastar?

The memorial meeting will also feature other notable speakers, including Prof Nandini Sundar from Delhi University, who will speak on “Whose Bastar? The Struggle for Adivasi Futures.”

Apar Gupta from the Internet Freedom Foundation will address “AI and Privacy,” focusing on digital freedom issues, while PS Ajay Kumar from the All India Lawyers Association for Justice (AILAJ) will present on “New Forms of Land Theft.”

Short film on Palestine to be screened

Additionally, the event will include a screening of a short film on Palestine and the release of a Telugu book, “Rajyanganni Ela Chudali?” by K Balagopal, aimed at continuing his intellectual and human rights legacy.

The memorial meeting runs from 10 am to 5 pm and invites the public, activists, and scholars to participate in commemorating Balagopal’s contributions to human rights and social justice in India, HRF said in a press release.