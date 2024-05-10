Yogi Adityanath hints at renaming Akbarpur in Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said if one goes by the statements of the opposition parties, the fight during the current election is between “Rambhakts” and “Ramdrohis”.

Addressing an election rally for the Akbarpur Lok Sabha seat at Patara Railway Station ground in Ghatampur, the chief minister said, “Statements from opposition parties indicate that these elections are between ‘Rambhakts’ and ‘Ramdrohis’. Those who are ‘Rambhakts’ are also ‘Rashtrabhakts’.”

The CM made the remark while seeking support for BJP candidate Devendra Singh Bhole.

“This is not merely an election to form a government. On the one hand, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country is being established as a new Aatmanirbhar Bharat, while on the other hand, ‘Ramdrohis’ are working to divide us based on caste and regional identities,” he said.

‘Akbarpur’ evokes hesitation: Yogi

Adityanath also said, “The mere mention of ‘Akbarpur’ often evokes hesitation.”

“All of this will change. We must put an end to the signs of slavery and honour our heritage,” he said, adding, the region needs to be integrated with the mainstream of development and for that “active participation through voting in the ongoing national campaign is essential.”

Terrorists are being glorified and mafias encouraged, the CM, originally a priest, in an apparent attack on his opponents, said.

He alleged that there was a conspiracy underway to grant the rights of Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Backward Castes to minorities.

On Muslim reservation

He accused the UPA government, supported by the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party then, of recommending giving Muslims six per cent reservation from the share reserved for the backward classes on the basis of the Ranganath Mishra Committee.

He claimed the Congress had to withdraw the proposal only when the BJP opposed it.

The CM claimed that even based on the Sachar Committee report, the Congress had conspired to include some Muslim castes in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“Congress has consistently engaged in divisive politics, fostering division within the nation and actively promoting terrorism and separatism in various regions. Congress has once again promised to give such reservations in its manifesto this time,” he said.

Adityanath said his government is currently conducting a survey to assess the potential for the cultivation of sugarcane in the area.

Plans are underway to establish a sugar and ethanol complex in the region, he said.