Yogi Adityanath visits shrine of Ibrahim Khan in Mathura

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited the shrine of lord Krishna’s devotee Ibrahim Khan, who is also known by pen name Raskhan, in Mathura.

His visit to the shrine came amid ongoing controversy over the remarks made by two BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed.

At the shrine, he offered flowers and directed official to arrange weekly cultural program at the Samadhi. He also said, ‘Bhakti jati-pati nahi dekhti’.

In the visitors’ diary, he praised Braj Vikas Parishad for renovating the samadhis of Raskhan and Taj Bibi who were the devotees of lord Krishna.

Adityanath offers prayers at Mathura temples

On Tuesday, the UP CM also paid obeisance to deities in temples of Mathura and Barsana.

The chief minister paid obeisance to deities at Sri Krishna Janmasthan based temples, including special prayer at Bhagwat Bhavan, said Kapil Sharma, secretary of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.

He said the chief minister also interacted with pilgrims at Sri Krishna Janmasthan.

Flanked by UP cabinet minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Vice-President of UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad Shailjakant Mishra, Adityanath also paid obeisance in Ladli Ji temple in Barsana.