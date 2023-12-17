Yogi asks authorities in NCR towns to resolve builder-buyer disputes

Greater Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked authorities in Gautam Buddha Nagar district to resolve disputes between builders and homebuyers as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister gave necessary instructions to officials taking cognizance of the issues faced by homebuyers in Noida, Greater Noida and Greater Noida West during his visit to the district on December 8.

Major issues that are being faced by several homebuyers in the district include delayed possession; problems in getting registries done; disputes with builders over maintenance; and disputes over the formation of apartment owners’ associations (AOAs), among others.

The Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the property registration process.

He also sought information from officials of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority about the current status of various disputes between builders and buyers.

Chief Minister Adityanath asked all three authorities to resolve disputes between builders and buyers expeditiously. There is no need to complicate the issues with legal processes, he suggested.

In Greater Noida, the committee constituted by the Authority to resolve builder-buyer disputes held a meeting on December 12 to provide rights to the flat buyers.

Representatives of the authority, CREDAI and flat buyers participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, discussions were held to find solutions to the issues like completion of the incomplete project, formation of AOAs in societies, and transfer of interest-free maintenance security (IFMS) fund of the society, among others.

The next meeting of the committee will be on January 3 next year.

There are around 200 societies in Greater Noida and in many of these societies; there are disputes between the residents and the representatives of the builder or apartment owner association.

To resolve these disputes quickly, CEO of the Authority N.G. Ravi Kumar constituted a nine-member committee under the chairmanship of Authority’s ACEO Soumya Srivastava.

The first meeting of the committee was held on November 21 while the second meeting was held on December 12, in which discussions were held to resolve the disputes related to the projects of SDS Infratech, Nandi Infratech Havelia Builders, Supertech Eco Village One and Rudra Buildwell.

Srivastava said that the lift problem came to light in SDS Infratech’s project NRI Residency Society located in Sector Omega 2. Instructions have been given to solve it soon. The AOA has also been asked to complete the process of handing over the committee by February.

Flat buyers in Nandi Infratech’s Amatra Homes in Sector 10 raised the issue of the registry. The builder was instructed to get the occupancy certificate soon and get it registered. The problem of lift came to light here also, which has been asked to be resolved immediately.

Buyers of Havelia Builder raised the issue of not constituting AOA and demolition of illegal construction in the society. The committee directed the builder to conduct elections by February and constitute AOA. Besides, instructions have also been given to demolish the illegal construction immediately.

Rudra Buildwell flat buyers raised the issue of the registry. On behalf of the builder, the committee was informed that the process of obtaining the occupancy certificate is going on. Registration will also start soon.

Following the instructions of the Chief Minister, all the authorities are now holding regular meetings with the builders falling under their jurisdiction.

In this series, on Saturday, the CEO of Noida Authority held a meeting with builders and AOAs.

In the meeting, issues related to five group housing builders — Imperial Housing Venture (Paras Tierra), Supertech, Sethi Buildwell, Antriksh Developers, and Ajnara India — were addressed.

Imperial Housing Venture and Sethi Buildwell were instructed to transfer the IFMS amount to AOA within a month.

Imperial Housing Venture has taken water supply connections from the authority for only 1050 flats while the total flats under the project are 3900. Therefore, it has been decided that the water department of the authority will issue a notice to the builder for the water supply to the remaining 2850 flats.