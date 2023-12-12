Yogi govt lifts restrictions on coaching timings for women

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has lifted restrictions on late-evening or night-time classes at coaching centres for girls and women.

Special Secretary Akhilesh Kumar Mishra circulated a notice that said the guidelines issued on August 30 as part of the Safe City project for 17 municipal corporations and Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar) — comprising most urban areas of the state — stood cancelled.

The notice also contained new guidelines, which do not prescribe any gender-specific time limits for coaching centres.

Also Read Jamiat chief Madani wants separate schools for Muslim girls after Class 8

This time around, the norms focus on CCTV coverage of educational institutes and availability of separate washrooms for women on campuses.

The August order was withdrawn days after the media reported about women’s concerns that their studies will take a hit if they could not attend evening classes at coaching centres. Many women in cities take classes for competitive exams while working 9-5 jobs.

Many also attend college in the morning and only have the afternoon and evening free to take coaching.

A government spokesman said that the “motive wasn’t to restrict any citizen’s movement” but to “ensure the safety of every individual”.

“There was some confusion regarding the earlier order. As per the latest regulations, there will be no bar on class timings for anyone. The security of women students will also be ensured,” he said.

According to the new guidelines for the Safe City project, CCTV cameras need to be installed at all entrances and exits of educational institutes, inside classes and common areas, and at the main gates.

“The CCTV cameras of every institute should be of good quality. Provision of separate toilets for girl students should be ensured in higher educational institutions, especially coaching centres,” the new guidelines say.

Data from the National Commission for Women (NCW) shows Uttar Pradesh recorded 15,407 cases of crimes against women till December 11 this year. In second place was Delhi, with 2,292 cases.