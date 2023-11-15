Jamiat chief Madani wants separate schools for Muslim girls after Class 8

Meerut: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Maulana Syed Arshad Madani has asked members of the Muslim community to open separate schools for girls after Class 8, on the ground that they were being targeted in co-educational institutions.

Madani made the remarks during a conference of west Uttar Pradesh office-bearers in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband on Tuesday.

He was not available for comment but Jamiat’s state vice president Maulana Nazar confirmed the remarks.

“We are worried for our daughters’ safety because in the past a few organisations had announced monetary support and free accommodation for six months if a Hindu persuaded a Muslim girl to marry him,” he said, adding that such a trend was dangerous for brotherhood and harmony in society.

At least 1,500 delegates from 17 districts of western UP participated in the conference, where discussions were also held on eradicating communalism, protecting the environment, convening voter awareness campaigns and adding new names in the voter lists, he said.