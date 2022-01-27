Yogi did nothing for Uttar Pradesh’s development: Hindu priest

A video of priest hailing from Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media for his criticism of the Yogi government. Discussing the situation in UP, the priest said that the BJP won’t rule next year, as they did nothing for the public in their last term.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath receive votes in the name of Lord Ram, and sloganing “Jai Shree Ram” for votes,” he said.

In the video, the priest accusing Yogi Adityanath for not doing anything for the state. He discussed price rises in petrol, diesel, gas cylinders and unemployment. He additionally claimed that women and small scale workers were suffering.

“He (Yogi) has sold airport and trains of the state and it is time that people choose the correct person as their next CM,” he added.

The video was popularised by The Live TV, a YouTube channel.

As per the uploaded video, the priest said that BJP has cheated with citizens. “Bakhts (rabid supporters of the BJP) won’t like it if I speak the truth but I am indifferent to them.” he added.