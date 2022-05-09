Yogi govt to hold ground-breaking ceremony for industrial projects in June

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ground-breaking ceremony of industrial projects in Uttar Pradesh, to be held in Lucknow in June, in the presence of top corporate giants of country.

This will be the third ground-breaking ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government in the last five years.

According to official sources, work will begin on industrial projects worth Rs 70,000 crore after this event.

In the proposed ceremony scheduled in the first week of June, chairmen, CEOs and directors of Adani group, Microsoft India, Reliance Industries, Hiranandani group, Birla’s, ITC group along with many other prominent corporate houses would participate.

In the programme, work would begin on more than 1,500 industrial projects worth Rs 70,000 crore.

Among the prominent projects that would take off in the ceremony are Rs 4,900 crore and Rs 9,100 crore data centres of Adani and Hiranandani groups, respectively, along with Rs 2,100 crore software development centre of Microsoft.

Besides, the work on a cement manufacturing plant worth Rs 600 crore by Dalmia group in Mirzapur and a detergent plant of Hindustan Uniliver Limited would also begin.

According to the officials of the industrial development department of UP, of the projects that will begin after the ground-breaking ceremony, Rs 21,000 crore investment will be made in the IT and electronics sector.

Besides, many other projects of MSME, textile, tourism, energy, food processing and pharma would also begin.

It may be mentioned here that during the previous tenure of Yogi Adityanath, an investor summit was organised in February 2018 in which 1,065 MOUs worth Rs 4.65 lakh crore were signed.

Soon after this summit, in July 2018, the Yogi government had organised the first ground-breaking ceremony in which projects worth Rs 60,000 crores were kicked off.

Noted industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Kumarmanglam Birla, had attended the ground-breaking ceremony.

Officials informed that of the 1,045 investment proposals received during the investor’s summit, 215 investors have already set up units investing Rs 51,240 crore.

Another 130 investors have begun work on their projects worth Rs 37,478 crores. Even during the pandemic time, UP had attracted investments of Rs 66,000 crore from 96 investors.