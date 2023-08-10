Yogi says ‘No’ to caste census in UP

The Samajwadi Party, which has been demanding a ‘caste census’ in the state, had included the issue in its manifesto for the 2022 assembly polls.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 10th August 2023 7:28 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, (Photo Twitter)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, said the state government has no plans to conduct a caste census in the state.

BookMyMBBS

“The subject matter of census is mentioned at number 69 of the Union List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. Census Act 1948 and Census Rules 1990 have been made by the Government of India for census work under which the work of census is done by the Government of India,” he said in a written reply to a question asked by Samajwadi Party member Sangram Yadav.

Also Read
Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal wants Owaisi to join fight against BJP

The Samajwadi Party, which has been demanding a ‘caste census’ in the state, had included the issue in its manifesto for the 2022 assembly polls.

MS Education Academy

The issue will be top on the Samajwadi Party’s poll plank for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as part of party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s new formula – the PDA (Pichada, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) that is backward, Dalits, and minorities – chiefly Muslims.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 10th August 2023 7:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button