Yogi to release Sonu Nigam’s new version of Hanuman Chalisa

"This rendition of Hanuman Chalisa is melodious, soothing and grand," said a government spokesman.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 20th October 2022 7:50 am IST
Yogi to release Sonu Nigam's new version of Hanuman Chalisa
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the new version of Hanuman Chalisa sung by popular playback singer Sonu Nigam in Ayodhya on the “auspicious” occasion of Deepotsav on October 23.

“This rendition of Hanuman Chalisa is melodious, soothing and grand,” said a government spokesman.

Also Read
NE Delhi riots: Court discharges Tahir Hussain, 9 other accused in destruction of property by fire case

Sonu Nigam is also likely to perform at the event.

MS Education Academy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Sunday as about 17 lakh diyas (earthen lamps), including over 1.25 lakh diyas made of cow dung, will light up Ayodhya, setting a new world record.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button