You can arrest my body, not my thoughts: Kejriwal taunts BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during the inauguration of a three-lane flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Raipur: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party can only get his body arrested and not his thoughts.

The Enforcement Directorate, a probe agency under the BJP-led Union government, had recently issued summons to Kejriwal to appear before it in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Addressing a gathering while holding a roadshow in Akaltara Assembly seat in Bilaspur, he said AAP was based on staunch honesty, patriotism and humanity.

The road show was held in support of AAP’s Akaltara candidate Anand Prakash Miri, and among those who took part were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party national general secretary Sandeep Pathak.

“In Delhi, the BJP has been threatening every day that it will arrest Kejriwal. You can arrest Kejriwal’s body but how will you arrest Kejriwal’s thoughts?” he asked.

“Ten years ago, the people of Delhi had changed the politics of the country (AAP victory in Assembly polls). Seeing our work in Delhi, Punjab also blessed us. Now work like Delhi is going on in Punjab. Good schools and hospitals are being built. Mohalla clinics are getting opened,” he said.

Akaltara is among 70 Assembly segments that will go to polls in the second phase of polls on November 17. Twenty constituencies will go to polls in the first phase on November 7. Votes will be counted in Chhattisgarh on December 3.

