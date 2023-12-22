You can get marriage contracts instantly via text in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: In a groundbreaking step, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has introduced a new service that allows couples to get their marriage contracts instantly through text messages and various digital channels.

The first-of-its-kind initiative allows brides and grooms to receive contracts immediately after the officiant completes the ceremony and digitally authenticates the marriage.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, praised the department’s dedication to excellence in Abu Dhabi’s judicial and notarial sectors, aligning with the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who aims to elevate Abu Dhabi’s judicial framework globally, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

دائرة القضاء في أبوظبي تطلق خدمة التسليم الفوري لعقود الزواج رقمياً pic.twitter.com/1G6mHO7yeb — دائرة القضاء-أبوظبي (@ADJD_Official) December 21, 2023

Since October 2022, the ADJD has processed approximately 7,000 digital marriage contracts, streamlining the entire process electronically, including virtual sessions via video conferencing.

The ADJD website offers a digital marriage contract service that simplifies the application process using UAE Pass for submissions.

Also Read Will firms in Saudi Arabia increase salaries in 2024?

Applicants can electronically finalize procedures and book an in-person or video-call marriage session through the appointment booking system, with the digital contract delivered promptly upon approval.

The platform provides scheduling flexibility, officiant availability, automated medical examination results, and digital contract authenticity, eliminating traditional paper documentation.