Watch Dubai’s New Year’s Eve fireworks aboard ferry, abra

Are looking for a unique way to view fireworks on the eve of the New Year 2024 in Dubai?

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has unveiled special offers and premium services to watch fireworks display aboard marine transit modes which include Dubai ferry, abra, and water taxi.

The special services are exclusively available for one night only on December 31.

Here’s all you need to know: Timings, location and fares

Dubai ferry

Timings— Rides commence from 10 pm to 10:30 pm and continue until 1:30 am

Location— Starts at Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Ghubaiba Station, or Bluewaters Station

Fare— The silver class offers 350 dirhams (Rs 7,934), while the gold class offers 525 dirhams (Rs 11,901) with a 50 percent discount for children aged two to 10, and infants under two receive free admission.

Abra

Timings— Rides commence from 10 pm to 10:30 pm and continue until 1:30 am.

Location— Starts Al Jaddaf Station, Al Fahidi Station or Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station

Fare— The cost for adults is 150 dirham (3,401), while infants under two years old can receive free admission.

Water taxi

Timings— Rides commence from 10 pm to 10:30 pm and continue until 11:30 am

Location— Starts at the Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina)

Fare— The cost of the ride is 3,750 dirhams (Rs 84,999), and children under two years old can ride for free.

Individuals interested in availing of this service can call RTA’s dial-free number (8009090) or send an email to (marinebooking@rta.ae) to learn more about the trips of the Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry and Abra journeys. — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 20, 2023

To book trips on any transport mode, call 800 9090 or email marinebooking@rta.ae.