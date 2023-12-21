Saudi Arabia: Over 12 towers being built in Mina for Haj pilgrims

Riyadh: More than twelve residential towers are being constructed in Mina— the city of tents in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and will be ready for the Haj 1445 AH/2024 season.

This marks a big step in improving the accommodation facilities for pilgrims and performing the Haj rituals with ease and comfort, Saad Al Qurashi, adviser to the National Committee for Haj and Umrah told Arabic channel Al Arabiya.

He also pointed out that registration for pilgrims from abroad has commenced, explaining that early registration will help them secure their preferred accommodations, such as nearby hotels and camps.

About Mina

Mina is located within the boundaries of the holy sites between Makkah and Muzdalifah, 7 kilometres from the Grand Mosque.

Mina is known for hosting pilgrims every year. Pilgrims stay in Mina for two nights during the month of Dhul-Hijjah while performing the rituals of Haj.

Haj 2024 visas will be issued from March 1 to April 29 and are expected to begin in mid-June. In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.