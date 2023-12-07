Saudi extends deadline for firms to obtain Haj 2024 license

Haj 2024 is expected to begin in mid-June.

Photo: Xmohavic/Instagram

Saudi Arabia’s ministry of Haj and Umrah has extended the deadline for receiving applications from companies wishing to obtain a license to serve overseas pilgrims during the 1445/2023 Haj season.

The deadline was extended until Tuesday, December 12 to give those companies more time to meet the licensing requirements and upload applications on ministry’s website.

On November 20, the authorities in the Kingdom opened registration, setting the deadline for Tuesday, December 5.

The licensed companies offer a range of services, including accommodation, meals, transportation, and addressing special needs of pilgrims during the upcoming Haj season.

Haj 2024 visas will be issued from March 1 to April 29 and are expected to begin in mid-June.

In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.

