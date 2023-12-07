Saudi extends deadline for firms to obtain Haj 2024 license

Saudi Arabia’s ministry of Haj and Umrah has extended the deadline for receiving applications from companies wishing to obtain a license to serve overseas pilgrims during the 1445/2023 Haj season.

The deadline was extended until Tuesday, December 12 to give those companies more time to meet the licensing requirements and upload applications on ministry’s website.

بالإشارة إلى الإعلان السابق حول البدء في استقبال طلبات الشركات الراغبة في الحصول على ترخيص خدمة حجاج الخارج، ولكي تتمكن الشركات من استيفاء جميع المتطلبات والرفع بها عبر المنصة الإلكترونية؛



فقد تقرر تمديد الفترة المخصصة لاستقبال الطلبات، لتنتهي يوم الثلاثاء ١٢ ديسمبر ٢٠٢٣م.… https://t.co/0ECNoiP6fQ pic.twitter.com/mycFoyycF1 — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) December 5, 2023

On November 20, the authorities in the Kingdom opened registration, setting the deadline for Tuesday, December 5.

The licensed companies offer a range of services, including accommodation, meals, transportation, and addressing special needs of pilgrims during the upcoming Haj season.

Haj 2024 visas will be issued from March 1 to April 29 and are expected to begin in mid-June.

In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.