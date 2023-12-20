Saudi Arabia issued 166 building licenses to house Haj pilgrims in Makkah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Haj Pilgrims Housing Committee in Makkah has granted licenses to 166 buildings to house pilgrims for the pilgrimage 1445 AH/ 2024.

According to the committee, the licensed buildings had a total of 26,710 rooms capable of accommodating 111,697 pilgrims.

Also Read Saudi extends deadline for firms to obtain Haj 2024 license

It will continue receiving applications for licensing more buildings until next month as part of early preparations for the Haj pilgrimage. The number of licensed buildings for pilgrims in Makkah is expected to rise 5,000.

#إحصائيات

المباني المصرحة من لجنةإسكان الحجاج حتى تاريخ 5 / 6 / 1445 pic.twitter.com/CF8FeX5haD — لجنة إسكان الحجاج بالعاصمة المقدسة (@haj_eskan) December 18, 2023

The committee has advised building owners to contact accredited engineering offices to ensure compliance with related terms.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Registrations open for Haj accommodation in Madinah

Haj 2024 visas will be issued from March 1 to April 29 and are expected to begin in mid-June.

In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.