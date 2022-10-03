You can now buy Hyderabad Metro Rail tickets through Whatsapp

Hyderabad: The L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail on Monday became the first to roll out an e-ticketing system through Whatsapp in association with its delivery partner Billeasy.

Billeasy is India’s most successful Fintech platform. After several trials in the past few months, Hyderabad Metro Rail has added the new mode of digital ticket booking via WhatsApp, in association with Billeasy and AFC partner, ShellinfoGlobalsg, Singapore for the technology integration.

This brand-new service enables the everyday Hyderabad commuter, the option to travel seamlessly in Hyderabad Metro Rail. Commuters can now simply purchase an e-Ticket on their own WhatsApp number, which can be displayed at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to proceed on the journey.

This facility is in addition to other digital modes of ticket booking viz. TSavaari and other third-party payment apps.

Here are the steps to follow:

Initiate a WhatsApp chat by sending ‘Hi’ message to Hyderabad Metro Rail Phone No. +918341146468 or scan the QR code available at metro stations



Get an OTP and an eTicket booking URL (valid for 5 minutes)



For a contactless digital experience, click the e-Ticket booking URL to open the E-ticket gateway webpage



Choose Journey Route and Journey Type options and make the payment (Gpay, PhonePe, Paytm & Rupay debit card, etc.)



Get a metro E-ticket URL on your registered WhatsApp number



Click the metro E-ticket URL to download the QR E-ticket (valid for one business day)



Flash the QR E-ticket at the AFC gate and proceed

While briefing the media regarding the latest development, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, KVB Reddy said, “Hyderabad Metro Rail believes in the power of digitalisation. In line with the Digital India mission, we are happy to launch India’s first Metro WhatsApp eTicketing facility with a fully digital payment gateway to elevate our passenger experience and enhance our service excellence.”