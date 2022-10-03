Hyderabad: GHMC to analyse benefits of CRMP, SRDP programs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to analyse the benefits of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) corridors and the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP).

As per the order, the civic body will take up the evaluation of 10 CRMPs and 30 flyovers through traffic surveys and public feedback. The study will help identify the potential socio-economic benefits of the two programs and analyse the improvement in health and living conditions of the people commuting from and residing in the influence zone.

The government has stipulated a time of six months for the completion of the exercise. The consultants will have to brief the government regarding the direct and indirect impact of the construction of specific flyovers and grade separators.

The 10 CRMPs under study include Lakdikapul via Khajaguda Jn-Nanakramguda (13.5 km), Khajaguda Jn- JNTU-Allwyn X Road (14 km), Khajaguda-Lingampally (10.6 km) KBR Park-Punjagutta-HPS-Habsiguda X Road (15.3 km), IS Sadan-Aramgarh-Rethibowli (20.40 km), Chaderghat-Chintalkunta Jn (8.9 km), Nayapul-MJ Market-Ameerpet-Kukatpally-Balanagar Y junction-JNTU (14.2 km), Balangar Y Jn-Narsapur X Roads-Gajularamaram (12.7 km), Trimulgherry jn-ECIL X Roads-Moulali-Tarnaka Jn (14.2 km), and KBR Park – Road No 36 Jubilee Hills-Cyber Tower via 100 ft road (6.9 km).

Similarly, the flyovers under study include Biodiversity junction L1 and L2 flyover, Mindspace junction Underpass, Mindspace junction Flyover, Ayyappa society junction underpass, Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junction flyover, Road No.45 flyover, Durgam Cheruvu Flyover, OU colony (Shaikpet) Flyover, Balanagar Flyover, Chintalkunta Junction VUP, Kamineni junction LHS and RHS Flyovers. LB Nagar junction LHS and RHS Flyovers, LB Nagar junction VUP, Bairamalguda junction LHS and RHS flyover, Bahadurpura Flyover, Owaisi junction Flyover, Nagole Junction Flyover, Khaitalapur Flyover, Kothaguda, Kondapur Flyover. RUB Hitech City, RUB Tukaramgate, Panjagutta steel Bridges 1 and 2, Shilpa Layout flyover Phase-I, RUB Uttam Nagar and RUB Uppuguda.