You can now explore top attractions at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island virtually

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island has announced the launch of its virtual experiences, which allow users from all over the world to digitally explore entertainment and leisure hub and other iconic landmarks in the emirate, Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

The initiative is part of a pioneering collaboration between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Aldar, Miral, twofour54, and Ethara.

The virtual experience was developed by Super League initially breaks through on Roblox, which can be accessed through Yas Island Tycoon – Roblox.

@dctabudhabi, in collaboration with @AldarTweets, Miral, @2454abudhabi and @EtharaOfficial, has launched a Yas Island virtual tourism & gaming experience, allowing global users to explore Abu Dhabi's cultural and entertainment attractions virtually through gaming platform Roblox

Users’ digital avatars travel across iconic Abu Dhabi landmarks on Yas Island and beyond, including:

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Yas Marina Circuit

Etihad Park

Aldar Square

twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub

An Experience Abu Dhabi dedicated area featuring Louvre Abu Dhabi, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Sir Bani Yas Island, Al Ain Oasis and Al Jahili Fort.

Players will be able to traverse the 25 square kilometer virtual location and experience a socially engaging playable world designed to entertain and inform audiences globally.

Through a mix of interactive experiences, immersive environments, games, and soon unique events, players can explore and build cultural and entertainment attractions in the city.

As players progress through the virtual destination and its attractions, they will experience more adventures such as theme park rides, racing across Yas Island and building virtual houses, to name a few.

Customizable avatars and surprise awards are part of each player’s personal adventure.

To learn more, visit: https://t.co/VcfXh517Fn#DCTAbuDhabi #CollectivelyWeThrive — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) August 22, 2023

Saeed Al Fazari, Strategic Affairs executive director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “While we have shared Abu Dhabi with millions of visitors in the real world, today marks the start of a new phase in our journey. Everyone, wherever they are, can experience the emirate from the comfort of their own home.

“We have been on a mission to progress, protect and promote the emirate as a leading tourism destination, and by offering virtual experiences, we aim to share Abu Dhabi with the world in a new way, inspiring curiosity and excitement about everything the UAE capital has to offer,” he added.