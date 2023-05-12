You can now get a chance to meet Salman Khan! Here’s how

Mumbai: The grand celebration for the IIFA Awards 2023 is set to take place at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from May 25th. The show will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. The 23rd edition as per the official website of IIFA will see the performances of superstar Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi among others.

Salman Khan shared the post on his official Instagram handle informing his fans that he will be in Abu Dhabi on 26and 27th of May. But guess what, the post has great news for Bhaijaan’s fans as 10 lucky fans can get a chance to meet him.

Yes, Salman Khan shared the post in which he mentioned that 10 of his lucky fans can get a chance to meet and greet him. If you book tickets to IIFA between 12th to 20th of May, you may get a chance to see Bollywood’s Bhaijaan. The poster shared by the actor reads, ” Book your tickets between 12th to 20th of May and enter the lucky draw for your chance to meet superstar Salman Khan up close and personally.”

If you are one of the millions of fans of Salman Khan and want to meet him then you have to book the ticket on ‘Eithadarena.ae or PlatinumList.net’ only. On that day, IIFA Rocks will see filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Rajkummar Rao as hosts. Badshah, Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi will be seen performing too.

To know further about the ticket process and chance to meet Salman Khan , check the actor’s Instagram post below.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.