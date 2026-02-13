You can now stay at SRK’s wife Gauri Khan’s villa, know prices

With this project, Gauri Khan has not just designed a luxury property, she has preserved her family’s legacy and turned a childhood sanctuary into a beautiful retreat for others to experience

Hyderabad: While Shah Rukh Khan continues to shine on the big screen, Gauri Khan has completed a project that is deeply personal. The well-known interior designer has restored her ancestral property in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh and turned it into a luxury retreat called The Chestnut Grove.

A Family Home Since 1933

The six-bedroom villa belongs to Gauri’s maternal uncle, Tejinder Tiwari. The property was originally purchased in 1933 by her great-grandfather, Suraj Bhan Tiwari. Spread across nearly 8,000 square feet, the estate has been part of the family for generations.

For Gauri, this house holds precious childhood memories. She spent many summer vacations here with her cousins. Her cousin Rustam Tiwari worked closely with her during the restoration. Both wanted to protect the emotional value of the home while upgrading it for modern living.

Preserving Old Charm With Modern Comfort

The main aim was simple. Keep the soul of the heritage house and add contemporary luxury. The result is a warm and welcoming villa that feels elegant yet personal.

Surrounded by tall pine trees, the home features a bright living area with large glass windows. Natural light fills the space, and a grand fireplace adds warmth during cold hill evenings. The interiors use wooden ceilings, stone elements and soft furnishings to create a cosy atmosphere.

The villa includes garden-facing rooms, a king suite and an attic suite. The dining area stands out with a skylight that keeps the space bright throughout the year.

Booking Details

The Chestnut Grove is now open for exclusive private stays. It is ideal for families or groups looking for privacy in the hills. Room tariffs range between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 per night, depending on the season. The entire villa can be booked for around Rs 1.2 lakh per night.

With this project, Gauri Khan has not just designed a luxury property. She has preserved her family’s legacy and turned a childhood sanctuary into a beautiful retreat for others to experience.

