You can watch movie for just Rs 99 at PVR, Hyderabad; here’s how

Hyderabad: Indians’ craze for cricket and cinema is known around the world. If we talk about the cinema, there are hundreds of theatres across the country. Some of the big multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, Carnival, Cinepolis, Miraj and Delite are running their theatres successfully pan India.

One of the biggest Indian multiplex chains, PVR has announced that it will be celebrating ‘Cinema Lovers Day’ on January 20th 2023 with cinephiles across India. The company has recently announced special offers on ticket prices on the day. PVR is also running its operations in Hyderabad and cinephiles here can now watch any movie at Rs 112 (excluding GST) on Cinema Lovers Day.

A tweet by PVR’s official Twitter handle reads, “We are celebrating the magic of movies at a magical price for #CinemaLoversDay! Watch movies at #PVR for just ₹99 on 20th Jan’23. Applicable for any movie, any show; so book your tickets ASAP!”

— P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) January 17, 2023

Movie ticket prices may vary from multiplex to multiplex and moreover, according to the seat a movie watcher chooses.

The price offer tickets can be purchased from the box-office counters or on the PVR Cinemas app and its website.

Last year various other multiplex chains offered the price on this special day. PVR, INOX, Carnival, Cinepolis, Miraj, Delite, etc., offered a ticket priced at Rs 75 only last year to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day.

You can watch Virasu, Drishayam 2 and Avatar 2 on this day. Veerasimha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, and Dhamaka are also running in theatres across the state.