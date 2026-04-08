‘You can’t separate me from people’: Thalapathy Vijay amid divorce row

Hyderabad: Popular Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay is currently at the center of intense buzz, both for his personal life and his growing political presence. Just weeks before the Tamil Nadu elections, Vijay has found himself trending after his wife Sangeetha filed for divorce, a development that has sparked widespread discussion among fans and political circles alike.

The divorce issue quickly became a major topic across media and social platforms. Reports suggest that Sangeetha cited personal reasons for the separation, while speculation around Vijay’s personal life added fuel to the conversation. The timing of the filing, close to elections, has only increased curiosity and debate.

Vijay Breaks Silence With Emotional Statement

Amid the ongoing buzz, Vijay finally addressed the issue during a public speech. He hinted that the controversy may not be entirely personal and could have political motives behind it.

He said, “The people around me waited for many years and tried to defame me 30 days before the elections. That didn’t work too. No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from the people.”

#ThalapathyVijay about his divorce issue:



"The people around me waited for many years & tried to defame me 30 days before the elections. That didn't work too. No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from the people."pic.twitter.com/cZX4uq8tXJ — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 8, 2026

With this statement, Vijay strongly conveyed that he remains unaffected and committed to his supporters.

From Cinema to Politics, Facing Pressure

Known for his massive fan base and blockbuster films, Vijay’s transition into politics has been closely watched. He alleged that his journey is being obstructed, claiming that his film “Jana Nayagan” faced issues and his political activities were restricted.

At the same time, he also targeted M. K. Stalin and the ruling setup, accusing them of controlling alliances and attempting to suppress opposition voices.

Despite the controversies, Vijay’s fans continue to support him strongly. For many, he remains not just a political leader but a beloved actor who has inspired millions through his films.