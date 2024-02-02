‘You learn a lot’: Kriti on working with Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’

New Delhi: Actor Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for her next release, the romantic drama film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhna Sah, the film also stars Shahid Kapoor, Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

On Thursday, during a press conference of the film in New Delhi, Kriti shared her experience of working with the veteran stars in the film.

Talking about Dharmendra, the ‘Mimi’ actor said, “He is just too loving, he is so warm. The way he meets you, he places hand on your head. If someday he feels good in his costume, then he takes his pictures and send it to his sons (Bobby and Sunny Deol) and then his sons send him voice notes telling ‘Papa you’re looking good’. So, I just feel that he is a family man. He’s got so much warmth and so much zest for life. Like when he is acting, he is really sharp, and he is just superb. He makes us laugh so much and his improvisation is always bang on! Sometimes we forget our lines, and we are like, “Oh no, we can’t make him do another take.” He is lovely, and it’s a pleasure to work with him.”

Sharing her experience of working with Dimple Kapadia, Kriti said, “Dimple ma’am is the coolest. Her personality, I remember the first time I met her at the airport, and just the way she was carrying herself–unke chashme, kuch paanch colors the unke chashme mein (There were like five different colours in her spectacles). Just the aura she brings everywhere, even on the screen. She is a very sure actor, and just anything she says is so convincing. You learn a lot when you are working with actors like them.”

In the film, Shahid plays a robotics engineer who develops feelings for Kriti’s character, Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot.

The movie explores an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The film ‘Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film’s official trailer and three tracks ‘Laal Peeli Akhiyaan’, ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ and the title track of the film which received good responses from the audience.

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya’ is slated to release on February 9.

Apart from this, Kriti will also be seen in ‘The Crew’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.